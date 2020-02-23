It must be tough for a manager to manage the workload of a young star when they break into the first team, but it’s understandable that the fans will want them to start every game.

Only Mikel Arteta will know how many games Bukayo Saka can play before he get’s burned out, but he’s been one of the most exciting players in the Arsenal team.

He looks at his best when attacking, so his long term future may not be at left back, but it allows Arsenal to overload the left hand side and he’s generated some great chances for the strikers.

Unfortunately he’s been left out of the team today, with Sead Kolasinac getting the nod instead:

? Our team news for today’s game against @Everton ?? @HectorBellerin is fit to start

?? Pepe comes into the starting XI

?? @DaniCeballos46 partners Granit #?? #ARSEVE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 23, 2020

Kolasinac will certainly provide more in a defensive sense, but we should get to see just how important Saka is when he’s not playing today.

These fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan his absence from the team today:

Generational talent Saka on the bench? — ?™? (@RealistGlizzy) February 23, 2020

SAKAAA!!?????!! — Leo Gooner (@glasgow_leo) February 23, 2020

Saka is dropped to bench because of his contract issue . Hope it wouldn’t backfire? — Olanrewaju olamu S (@barywyte) February 23, 2020

No saka we riot — James? (@Goonerjames_) February 23, 2020

Saka disrespect. Why is Eddie starting again? — Béji (@beji_10) February 23, 2020

It’s a fine line to walk for Arteta, if he played Saka too much and he picked up an injury then there would be plenty of moans about that too, but he’ll be hoping his side don’t need him today.