Arsenal reportedly fear that missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League could see them lose exciting wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian youngster has been a revelation for the Gunners since joining them in the summer, and has looked particularly impressive since Mikel Arteta took over as manager.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are now concerned about losing Martinelli as they face an uphill struggle to deliver Champions League football for next season.

The report adds that Arteta views Martinelli as a key part of his long-term plans, with keeping him even more of a priority than holding on to star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, two Champions League heavyweights, are also said to be keeping tabs on Martinelli, according to the Daily Star.

The 18-year-old looks like having a big future in the game, and he’ll no doubt feel he could be playing on a bigger stage than the Europa League.

Still, if Martinelli can continue to impress, he could yet play a key role in helping Arsenal win this season’s Europa League to get into the Champions League for next year.

That arguably looks a more realistic route for them than a top four finish right now, with the north Londoners still all the way down in 11th place in the table and ten points off fourth-placed Chelsea.