In what’s been a disappointing campaign for Arsenal so far, manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about a player who has provided one of the bright spots in 2019/20, amidst reported interest from Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka has been given a chance this season thanks to injuries to other players, and the 18-year-old hasn’t disappointed.

“It is something the club has to get sorted,” Arteta said to Sky Sports News, cited by Liverpool Echo, in relation to the youngster’s contract.

“My priority is that he continues to play like he is doing and he keeps developing. He is always asking the right questions.

“[…] He deserves these chances, he is doing very well and that’s why he is in the team.”

With only 18 months left of his current deal, Saka has become a target for Jurgen Klopp’s side according to Liverpool Echo, though it’s hard to imagine he would displace Andy Robertson at any point soon.

That said, were he to continue to improve at the current rate, Saka could arguably become a more than able deputy for the Premier League champions-elect.

Perhaps that’s why the Spaniard has spoken out now in order to ward off potential suitors.

The Gunners at least appear to have been progressing under Arteta, and the last thing he will need is a loss of an up-and-coming youngster before he’s had the chance to really make his mark.