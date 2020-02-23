Barcelona have been dealt a big blow with the loss of versatile star Sergi Roberto for the next four weeks.

The Catalan giants have confirmed on their official site that the Spaniard faces potentially four weeks out of action, meaning he’s likely to miss both legs of their Champions League tie with Napoli.

While Roberto may not be the biggest name in this star-studded Barcelona squad, manager Quique Setien will have wanted him available as he looks to navigate this challenging Champions League clash.

The 28-year-old can play defensive midfield or right-back so is a useful option for any manager to have, and of course he notably scored one of Barca’s most famous goals in this competition over the last few years.

Roberto popped up with that late strike in that 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, sending Barcelona through 6-5 on aggregate with one of the last kicks of the game at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona have, however, generally struggled in this competition of late and will need everyone fit and firing if they are to re-establish themselves as a major European force again.