Never a team to rest on their laurels, Ajax have moved quickly to find a replacement for Chelsea-bound, Hakim Ziyech.

Sao Paulo’s 19-year-old Brazilian, Antony Matheus dos Santos, more commonly known as Antony, has signed for the Dutch giants for an initial fee of €15.75m according to the official Ajax website, cited by Goal.com.

That figure could rise as high as €21.75m, and the Brazil U23 international has been handed a five-year contract until June 30, 2025.

“We will have to be patient for a few more months before Antony can start here,” Ajax’s Director of Football Affairs, Marc Overmars, told the official club website, cited by Goal.com.

“But with him we are getting a creative player who can play in every position up front.”

The youngster has scored five goals in nine games for the Brazil U23 side, but has some big shoes to fill in Ziyech. The Moroccan has been a creative hub for Ajax, and a player who not only scores goals, but makes them too.

His sale means that there’s likely to be pressure on Antony’s shoulders from the get go, but it gives the Brazilian the opportunity to test himself at a higher level and potentially earn himself a place in the Selecao in due course.