They’ve been at the top of European and world football for the best part of 15 years and always in opposition, but that could change in the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been tipped to end their careers in MLS, and potentially at David Beckham’s Inter Miami, by former Everton striker and now Minnesota United manager, Adrian Heath.

Heath told the Mirror, cited by Daily Mail; “It may not happen just yet, but I can see Ronaldo following in the footsteps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard playing in the MLS.

“For Ronaldo and Messi, the two obvious destinations if they came to the MLS would be Los Angeles and Miami.”

Though neither player has expressed an interest in playing the USA at this point, the potential for both of them to do so, particularly on the same team, is mouth-watering.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have kept themselves in top physical condition and would surely have no problem adapting to the American way of life.

At 32, the Argentinian still has unfinished business at the Camp Nou, so it may be a few years yet before the thought of seeing out his final playing days elsewhere enters his head.

A few years his senior, Ronaldo might be tempted sooner if the contract was right, although he too is concentrating on taking Juventus back to the pinnacle of the European game.

If he manages to help do that, then one more challenge certainly isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.