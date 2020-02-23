Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed what could be a huge injury blow for his club ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Spanish giants host City at the Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, but could now be without key forward Eden Hazard for this big game.

The former Chelsea man went off in Real’s defeat to Levante, and Zidane has been quoted by Sky Sports as confirming it doesn’t look good for the Belgian.

“I think it’s a knock to the same area where he suffered his last injury and it does not look good,” the French tactician said.

Hazard has not had the best debut season for Madrid, but he’s certainly the kind of player Zidane will have wanted available for this big game coming up in midweek.

Hazard put in a number of world class displays against City during his time in the Premier League, and will know these opponents better than many of his team-mates.

City will hope this can be the start of an up-turn in fortunes for them after a difficult season domestically, with the Champions League now their best hope of a major trophy after falling so far behind Liverpool in the Premier League.