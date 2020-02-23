Despite it being less than a month since the January transfer window closed for business, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is already being linked to Inter Milan.

According to ESPN, cited by FourFourTwo, the Nerazzurri are believed to be weighing up a bid for the Gabonese, if Barcelona make a move for highly-rated Lautaro Martinez.

Should the Catalans, who were alleged to be interested in Aubameyang in January according to FourFourTwo, activate Martinez’s release clause, the Italians will find themselves with £92m burning a hole in their pockets.

Given the Arsenal man was made captain in the wake of Granit Xhaka’s problems with supporters, it will be interesting to see if the striker would be willing to walk away from those responsibilities at the first opportunity.

He isn’t the only name in the frame either, with FourFourTwo also suggesting that Olivier Giroud and Anthony Martial are also being considered, though Aubameyang does have many of the same traits as Martinez so it’s understandable why he might be considered the favourite.

A penchant for working the Premier League market definitely seems to be Antonio Conte’s preference too, with the former Chelsea man already having plundered the English top flight for the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, Alexis Sanchez and Victor Moses.