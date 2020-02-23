The Jadon Sancho Manchester United transfer is looking more and more likely by the day if latest developments on the saga are to be believed.

The Borussia Dortmund winger has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents in recent times, and it would be great to see him back in the Premier League.

Sancho notably left Manchester City for Germany at a young age and he could now find his way back to England with Man Utd, Chelsea or Liverpool.

It seems, however, that Liverpool have major doubts about doing a deal for Sancho, which may put United in pole position to get this deal done.

Duncan Castles has weighed in on the saga with some interesting insight, suggesting a move to Old Trafford may actually be the England international’s only option for now.

Castles said: “There’s an indication that Dortmund are ready to sell in the summer, they’ve got the development they think they can get from him, they’ve raised his value to the point where they think they can get over 100m euros. The agents are trying to get the best environment for Sancho.

“With Ziyech signing for Chelsea, it makes it difficult for Chelsea to sign Sancho. Lampard was opposed to bringing Lampard in the January window and didn’t want that scale of transfer to be associated with him as his first big deal at Chelsea.

“Liverpool like Jadon Sancho a lot but they’re briefing that they don’t want to overpay for him and don’t want to overpay his wages for his type and age which could cause dressing room problems. So that probably limits Sancho’s realistic option to Manchester United now.”

This would be a game-changer for the Red Devils, with a replacement for flop signing Alexis Sanchez badly needed.

If they sign Sancho Manchester United will surely be back as a major force in the very near future, with the 19-year-old potentially setting them up with one of the best attacks in the game for years to come.