Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for the potential transfer of Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham in what is expected to be a blow for Manchester United.

The Daily Star link the Reds as being among the latest suitors for Bellingham, who has had an outstanding season in the Championship to establish himself as one of the most exciting teenage talents in the country.

The 16-year-old was targeted by Man Utd in January, according to the Daily Star, but Liverpool may now be the more tempting destination for him ahead of a likely summer move to a bigger club.

LFC have done well to bring young talent into their first-team in recent times, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez the best examples.

Meanwhile, last summer two of their most noteworthy signings were teenagers Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg, and Bellingham would be another exciting addition for the future.

United, however, really need to start snapping up talent like this if they are to get back to where they were, with the Daily Star noting that they will want to avoid more misery in the transfer market after missing out on Erling Haaland in January.

The Red Devils have long been known for bringing players up from their academy, and for signing the likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo as youngsters.

In recent times, their move towards splashing out on superstars hasn’t really worked for them, so a signing like Bellingham could get them back on the right track.

There’s no doubt, however, that Liverpool would surely be the more tempting destination for him at the moment.