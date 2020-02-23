Ahead of their most important league game of the season, Barcelona could’ve done without the news that one of their key players has picked up an injury.

According to FC Barcelona’s official website, Sergi Roberto has injured one of the adductor muscles in his right thigh and will be out for between two and four weeks.

That means the utility player will not play in El Clasico against Real Madrid, a fixture which could go some way to deciding the destination of this season’s La Liga title.

Although he’s had to fight for his place this season, firstly under Ernesto Valverde and then for new manager, Quique Setien, Roberto had become something of a veteran for the clashes against Barcelona’s fiercest rivals.

His ability to play in a variety of different positions has always made him an asset for the Blaugrana, and were he available, even if only from the bench, he would’ve given Setien options.

As it is, and injuries against Napoli in the Champions League notwithstanding, Nelson Semedo will keep the right back slot, with Frenkie De Jong and Arthur potentially partnering Sergio Busquets in midfield.

Zinedine Zidane has his own problems, with Eden Hazard picking up an injury against Levante which rules him out, and, on Sunday, Rodrygo Goes’ red card for Real Madrid Castilla also meaning that he will play no part.