Manchester City Euro ban appeal could end up landing LIVERPOOL in hot water

Manchester City’s appeal against their potential two-year ban from European football could end up landing rivals Liverpool in surprise trouble as well.

The Premier League champions are set to take on UEFA with an army of the world’s best lawyers, and will hope to overturn a hefty fine and possible two-year ban from the Champions League or Europa League.

This could be devastating for City if it goes through, but a report from the Daily Mirror today claims they could be ready to dig up evidence against Liverpool.

This relates to allegations that some of the club’s former staff have since moved to Anfield and ‘spied’ on some key data at the Etihad Stadium.

These alleged incidents date back some time and the Football Association previously decided against pursuing an investigation into them, while Liverpool paid £1million to City as compensation.

Still, it seems this could all be brought back to the surface again and LFC will hope this doesn’t lead to them being handed a similar punishment to City.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently strolling to the Premier League title with a huge lead at the top of the table, and it’s even been suggested that MCFC could be stripped of their 2013/14 title win, which would hand the trophy to the runners-up that year: Liverpool.