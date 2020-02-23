Menu

“Masterclass incoming” – Manchester United XI to take on Watford has these fans feeling optimistic

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Loads of Manchester United fans seem excited by today’s team news as the Red Devils take on Watford in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an attacking side with January signing Bruno Fernandes and popular young forward Mason Greenwood, with fans seemingly particularly excited by those two making the first XI.

Of course, we’ve been here before with United, who can often put out a strong side but struggle to break teams down.

Man Utd beat Chelsea away in their last Premier League match, but it’s against the so-called smaller sides like Watford that they’ve struggled this season.

Fernandes, however, looks to have added creativity and quality to this side, while wonderkid Greenwood has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough campaign whenever he’s been used by Solskjaer.

This looks a strong MUFC line up and it’s little surprise there seems a growing sense of optimism among the club’s fans ahead of kickoff…

