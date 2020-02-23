Menu

“He’ll be magic under Pochettino” – These Manchester United fans name the player who needs Solskjaer sack

Manchester United fans are impressed with the performance of Bruno Fernandes, who has scored his first goal for the Red Devils against Watford in today’s Premier League clash.

However, many are taking to Twitter to vent their frustration at the poor performance of the United team in general, calling for Mauricio Pochettino to finally replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager as he’s simply wasting the new-boy’s talent.

The inexperienced Norwegian looked a risky appointment for Man Utd when he came in midway through last season, and the gamble has not really paid off for the club.

Pochettino is still available after being sacked by Tottenham earlier this season, in what also looks a poor decision as the north Londoners have not been at all convincing since bringing Jose Mourinho in as his replacement.

It seems United fans are eager for their club to land the Argentine and give Fernandes more of a platform on which he can shine.

The Portugal international looks a top talent who could surely thrive in a better system and with better guidance from an elite coach.

That’s certainly what this lot think, and it’s hard to argue with them…

