Manchester United fans are impressed with the performance of Bruno Fernandes, who has scored his first goal for the Red Devils against Watford in today’s Premier League clash.

However, many are taking to Twitter to vent their frustration at the poor performance of the United team in general, calling for Mauricio Pochettino to finally replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager as he’s simply wasting the new-boy’s talent.

The inexperienced Norwegian looked a risky appointment for Man Utd when he came in midway through last season, and the gamble has not really paid off for the club.

Pochettino is still available after being sacked by Tottenham earlier this season, in what also looks a poor decision as the north Londoners have not been at all convincing since bringing Jose Mourinho in as his replacement.

It seems United fans are eager for their club to land the Argentine and give Fernandes more of a platform on which he can shine.

The Portugal international looks a top talent who could surely thrive in a better system and with better guidance from an elite coach.

That’s certainly what this lot think, and it’s hard to argue with them…

Bruno’s brain just works quicker than the rest. Plays so many wonderful one touch throughballs that others don’t know is coming. He’ll be magic under Pochettino. #MUFC — sgRedDevil ? (@AdiiUnited) February 23, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to turn Bruno Fernandes into prime Tom Cleverly with his tactical naivety. I'd do anything for Poch to come in right now #MUNWAT #MUFC pic.twitter.com/4rL0U4MOQ0 — MOHALE? (@MOH4LE) February 23, 2020

Ole with Fernandes is like buying a Ferrari and driving it like a fiat https://t.co/4EYO5kmZtv — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) February 23, 2020

I can only imagine Bruno Fernandes came to Man Utd because Ole is leaving at the end of the season & possibly was a Poch signing. Otherwise why would you come to a team who can’t put two passes together #MUFC #MUNWAT — M… (@Its_MUJ) February 23, 2020

He deserves Pochettino — Ankil Naik (@snacksinthehall) February 23, 2020

What is the point of playing Fernandes if he’s going to have to keep dropping deep every now and then? Also, the guy’s sick of asking for the ball but these dumb United players just keep passing behind or to the sides. Solskjaer is a waste of a manager. — Ankil Naik (@snacksinthehall) February 23, 2020

When Poch comes in and Bruno starts balling in the Champs >>>>>> https://t.co/R0Gomz5KB0 — AB (@_Abdul_PD) February 23, 2020

Fernandes beloved I hope you get a top manager during your time at United — FIGHT4MUFC (@mufc4thefans) February 23, 2020

fam bruno fernandes weight of pass is sick – imagine him under a better manager — Godwin _ GHK (@Godwin_GHK) February 23, 2020