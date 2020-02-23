Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been given some transfer advice by pundit Stan Collymore as his future dominates headlines once again.

The France international has had a difficult time at Old Trafford and has barely played this season due to injury, only adding to the sense that he’s simply not been a worthwhile investment for United.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola continues to be vocal in the media and this won’t have helped Red Devils fans feel any more positive about the 26-year-old, and Collymore has discussed what he should do next.

Writing in his column in the Daily Mirror, the former Liverpool forward believes Pogba should either ditch his agent Raiola and get someone else to engineer the best next move for him in a professional manner, or stay put at United and do the best he can until he’s free to leave at the end of his contract.

“I would suggest there are two scenarios he ought now to consider,” Collymore said.

“One, is to get rid of Raiola and hire an agent who does his job effectively around Europe without it being about the next pay-day or the next appearance on TV or radio.

“And, whoever he hires in his place, he should be telling that agent: ‘I want to leave England, I will take a pay cut but I want to go to a club that has a chance of winning its domestic league and the Champions League over the next couple of seasons.’

“If he can’t do that then ­scenario two would be to say: ‘Right, I’m going to give it the gun next ­season to help a young United team and then leave on a free in the summer.’

“And if he doesn’t do either, Pogba is going to become yesterday’s man ­quicker than you can say ‘Erling Haaland’ or ‘Jadon Sancho.’”

MUFC fans will hope some decision can be made soon in order for there to be a bit more clarity over this situation, which has been an unwanted distraction for far too long now.