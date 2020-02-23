Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly a target for Inter Milan this summer as they anticipate Lautaro Martinez clinching a transfer to Barcelona.

According to Italian source Tuttosport, as translated by the Daily Mirror, Martinez is looking set for a €150million move to the Nou Camp, and Martial has already been identified as one potential replacement for him up front.

It remains to be seen if Inter will definitely raid Man Utd once again, but they have recently signed both Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young from the Red Devils, as well as Alexis Sanchez on loan.

Martial also seems like a player worth taking a gamble on, with the Frenchman not quite managing to reach his best form at Old Trafford.

This could mean United are willing to let him go this summer, though Inter would perhaps feel confident of helping him improve, much like they’ve done with Lukaku this season.

MUFC fans probably wouldn’t be too bothered to see Martial leave after years of frustrating, inconsistent displays, but it could be another sale that comes back to haunt the club.