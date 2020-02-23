Chelsea could reportedly make a move for Mauro Icardi in the summer transfer window as he faces an uncertain future after an impressive season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan.

The Argentina international has an impressive 19 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, despite struggling to hit his usual high standards at Inter the previous year.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Icardi now, but FC Inter News claim Chelsea are among the clubs interested in him and weighing up a summer bid.

The report claims PSG have the option to make Icardi’s move permanent, but it is not yet certain that they’ll do so, and this could give Chelsea an opportunity to swoop in for him instead.

The Blues look in need of more firepower up front next season, with Tammy Abraham struggling with the expectation of being fast-tracked into becoming first choice at Stamford Bridge this term.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi haven’t had many opportunities, so perhaps aren’t trusted as strong enough backup options for manager Frank Lampard.

Icardi’s record suggests he could be just the upgrade needed to turn Chelsea into more of an attacking force next season.