An impressive 2019/20 season has seen a potential Manchester United target finally respond to the speculation linking him with the Red Devils.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has been in impressive form throughout the campaign, with former Chelsea legend, Alan Hudson, exclusively telling CaughtOffside that his old club should be looking to sign a player of such quality.

However, rumours continue to link the midfielder with United, and Grealish admits he’s flattered.

“Of course it’s nice,” the Daily Star report him as saying.

“Who doesn’t like to be talked about in a nice way? But to be honest, I try and take everything with a pinch of salt.”

It’s easy to understand why the Old Trafford outfit might be willing to acquire the services of the 24-year-old too.

In a struggling Aston Villa side, Grealish has been the shining light and, as captain, has set an example week after week.

Playing alongside the more robust Bruno Fernandes in United’s midfield would certainly give the Red Devils supporters something to get excited about.

The Portuguese’s energy, power and drive would be perfectly complementary to Grealish’s natural creativity, which could potentially be a game-changer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in that area of the pitch.