With Liverpool expected to be crowned Premier League champions at the end of this season, and their popularity to soar as a result, it was important that the Reds aligned themselves with a brand that could make them truly global.

To that end, Nike are known to be their new kit manufacturers from 2020/21, and FootyHeadlines.com have released details of the home shirt that will be worn at Anfield throughout the season.

In keeping with recent darker shirts, the red will mirror that which Portugal wore at the 2018 World Cup.

The pictures also show white and teal colours, and FootyHeadlines.com note that they believe that both the collar and cuffs will feature those specific hues.