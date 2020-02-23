Manchester United and Juventus have reportedly already begun negotiations over a transfer deal for midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international’s future at Old Trafford has looked in doubt for some time, and it looks like a return to his former club Juventus now looks the most likely outcome for him.

This is because, according to Don Balon, Real Madrid’s interest in Pogba has cooled and Juve look to have decided on a tempting offer for Man Utd.

The Italian giants could supposedly offer €60million and the signing of former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in exchange for Pogba, according to Don Balon.

This could be ideal for the Red Devils, with Ramsey perhaps a better fit for United’s style of play after previously shining in his career in the Premier League with Arsenal.

The Wales international has struggled to make much of an impact in his time in Serie A so far, so he may relish the opportunity to quickly get a big offer to move back to England.