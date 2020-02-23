You expect that players will be extra careful when there’s a huge game on the horizon, but clearly Rodrygo wasn’t thinking after getting sent off for the B team today.

The Brazilian youngster has bounced between the first and second Real Madrid team this season, but he does have 7 goals in 18 games and should’ve felt he has a chance to play a part against Barcelona next week.

READ MORE: Real Madrid star could be banned for The Clasico after fierce criticism of referee after Levante loss

You could be forgiven for thinking he would only be banned for the B team, but it’s since been confirmed that he will be banned for the visit of Barcelona.

? ¡ÚLTIMA HORA! ? RODRYGO se PIERDE el CLÁSICO tras ser EXPULSADO con el Castilla ante el S.S. de los Reyes. ¡A las 12, #ElChiringuitoDeMega! pic.twitter.com/IcF5g6zEmH — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 23, 2020

This seemed like a perfect chance for him to make a contribution on the biggest stage as he looks to establish himself in the first team going forward.

AS confirmed that Eden Hazard faces yet another injury lay off that will keep him out for a while, and Gareth Bale continues to find himself in and out of the side so there should be chances to get into the team.

Mundo Deportivo also reported that Sergio Ramos faces a ban after his outspoken views on the referee this weekend, so Barca may fancy their chances after Lionel Messi re-found his form in a 5-0 win over Eibar.