There’s barely a game that passes without somebody being furious about a refereeing decision.

Many thought that VAR might solve that issue, but we’ve seen that it might actually just cause more problems than it solves. Even if a ref has a nightmare, the authorities have to be seen to protect their officials.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Sergio Ramos didn’t hold back with his criticism of the officials after Real lost to Levante this weekend. As a result he’s now facing a ban that could have huge consequences.

Ramos said plenty in the aftermath, but here’s some of his stronger comments:

“With this referee I am not surprised at all. The referees were more respectful before. You could talk to them and you can’t talk to them. The captains are there to help the referee.”

“Arrogance is had or not. It is outrageous. At the end of the game I asked him that question, if he had any personal problems with me. I hold on to the realities: in the 10th minute, the referee conditions you with a yellow one after suffering a stomp and elbow. There are predetermined decisions”

The big problem here is he’s not just questioned his competency, but also his integrity and that never goes down well.

The report goes on to suggest that the Spanish FA can now issue him a ban for these comments, and that could mean he would miss the Classico with Barcelona next week.

That game could go a long way to deciding who wins La Liga, so this could be huge news for both clubs.