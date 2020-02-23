Video: Sergio Rico SHOCKER leads to PSG conceding comical goal against Bordeaux

Paris Saint-Germain have conceded one of the worst goals of the season.

Watch below as PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico has an absolute nightmare, kicking the ball straight into an opponent from close range to gift Bordeaux a comical goal…

Look at the goal PSG conceded ????????? pic.twitter.com/XdGUNy4Byn — ????? (@Cocolitooo) February 23, 2020

This is the stuff of most goalkeepers’ nightmares, and Rico will likely be haunted by this for a long, long time.

It’s 2-2 at the time of writing and if PSG don’t win this game, this will be the moment that decided it…