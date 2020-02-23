It hasn’t taken Bruno Fernandes long to settle in at Old Trafford, making the outlay in January money very well spent at this point, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has even gone as far as comparing him to one of Manchester United’s best-ever players.

In his post-match press conference, cited by Goal.com, the Norwegian remarked: “He has come in and given everyone a big boost – not just the team, the supporters too.

“He felt from the first minute like a big personality in our group. He was confident straight away and is like a mix between Scholes and Veron.”

Though the nod to Juan Sebastian Veron might not necessarily be seen as a compliment given the Argentinian’s tough time in Manchester, there’s little doubt what he offered as a player elsewhere.

The comparison to Paul Scholes is far more noteworthy. Arguably seen as one of United’s best-ever players, it’s high praise indeed from the manager.

And yet, you couldn’t say that it isn’t deserved. One man doesn’t make a team of course, but Fernandes has really shaken up the United midfield.

He’s taken on the responsibility with ease, and is driving forward those around him with his mixture of work ethic and desire.

It’s what the Red Devils have needed all season long and have sorely missed.