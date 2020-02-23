With no sign of the coronavirus slowing down anytime soon, Paris Saint-Germain have taken the time to think of those affected by the outbreak of the disease.

For Sunday night’s game at home to Bordeaux, the French champions will wear a special one-off shirt.

Instead of their usual Accor Live Limitless sponsor logo, the words ‘Stay Stong China’ in both English and Mandarin have been emblazoned across the chest, and, as seen in the tweet below, will be worn by Neymar and his team-mates.

Un vestiaire un peu spécial pour ce #PSGFCGB ? ? Stay Strong China ?? #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/bNe7HLwnW5 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) February 23, 2020

It’s not the first time that the Ligue 1 club have done something a little different with their match day apparel.

Their tie-up with Michael Jordan which has produced a series of ‘Jumpman’ inspired clothing, including match shirts, appears to have proven very popular.

Whether the shirt being used against Bordeaux will be released for commercial purposes isn’t yet clear, but whether or not that is the case, it’s surely a gesture that will be appreciated by the people of China.