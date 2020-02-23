Timo Werner drops biggest Liverpool transfer hint yet with message to Jurgen Klopp

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has sent a clear message to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with what must be his biggest transfer hint yet.

The Germany international has been linked time and time again with the Reds recently, with trusted journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft recently telling Empire of the Kop that he felt LFC were at the front of the queue for his signature.

On top of that, Werner has fuelled the transfer rumours himself, with the video below showing him recently admitting he thinks Liverpool are the best team in the world and that it’s flattering to be linked with them…

.@TimoWerner: – Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you're linked with that team, it makes me very proud. (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/KE0Fy4sm0F — Viasport Fotball (@ViasportFotball) February 19, 2020

And now Werner has dropped arguably an even bigger hint with a message to Klopp over potentially linking up at Anfield.

The 23-year-old told Sky Germany, as translated by the Daily Mirror, that he thinks Klopp is the best coach in the world and that he thinks his playing style would fit his side well.

“Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world,” he said. “There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there (Liverpool).”

What are you waiting for, Liverpool?