Video: Acrobatics from Richarlison punishes dreadful Arsenal defending to make it 2-2

It really feels like two steps forward and one step back for Arsenal this season.
They did a great job of overcoming an early Everton goal today to then take the lead and grasp control of the game, but switching off right on the stroke of half time has allowed Richarlison to level things up.
The Arsenal defence is static and his acrobatic effort has just enough to beat the keeper:
This game keeps on giving. This time Richarlison breaking the gunners hearts #ARSEVE #MatchDay #EvertonFC pic.twitter.com/0EXgyCe81o
— E_Eichwald (@NyandoroKuda) February 23, 2020
Richarlison equalises for Everton pic.twitter.com/q6Y3kOFoYx
— Ike Gyau Thompson (@IkeGyau) February 23, 2020
There’s a lot of standing about from the Arsenal players without anticipating what’s going to happen, which shows why they still really need a leader at the back to take control in these types of situations.