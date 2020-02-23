Menu

Video: Acrobatics from Richarlison punishes dreadful Arsenal defending to make it 2-2

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

It really feels like two steps forward and one step back for Arsenal this season.

They did a great job of overcoming an early Everton goal today to then take the lead and grasp control of the game, but switching off right on the stroke of half time has allowed Richarlison to level things up.

READ MORE: Video: Watch as quickfire double from Nketiah and Aubameyang puts Arsenal 2-1 up against Everton

The Arsenal defence is static and his acrobatic effort has just enough to beat the keeper:

There’s a lot of standing about from the Arsenal players without anticipating what’s going to happen, which shows why they still really need a leader at the back to take control in these types of situations.

More Stories Richarlison