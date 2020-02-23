Menu

Video: Arsenal loanee Mkhitaryan scores for Roma with a clever finish under the keeper

Arsenal FC
Injuries have prevented Henrikh Mkhitaryan from becoming a permanent feature from Roma this season, but he’s starting to regain his fitness and find his scoring touch again.

It’s not clear if Mikel Arteta’s arrival at Arsenal could offer him a fresh chance at The Emirates for next season, but he’s showing what he can do and he scored this goal for Roma this evening:

He produced a fantastic assist earlier on in the game with this brilliantly timed pass, so it looks like he’s back to his best:

The BBC reported that there wasn’t an obligation to buy included in the deal that took him to Italy, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.

