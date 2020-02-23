Video: Awful mistake from Katic allows Callum Hendry to put St Johnstone ahead against Rangers

Rangers looked unstoppable at the start of the season, but some poor results since the Winter break have seen Celtic race away at the top of the table.

They tend to do well against St Johnstone in Perth so this looked like a game where they could build on the positive feeling after the great comeback against Braga, but it hasn’t worked out that way.

Nikola Katic can only spoon the ball into the air and Callum Hendry races clear to slot Saints in front:

Naw man ?? pic.twitter.com/gibTIiCenz — Tam sellics son III (@TamsellicsonIII) February 23, 2020

Callum is the son of Scotland legend Colin, although he plays in a very different way as seen by the nice touch and classy finish.

Rangers trail 1-0 at half time, and this could give Celtic a 13 point lead if they win later on.