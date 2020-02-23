Video: Epic scenes as Red Star fans plant a speaker to play LOONY TUNES music over the away support

Every fan will know that any opportunity to get one over on rival fans should be accepted and encouraged.

This example may be one of the best things you will see for a while, and comes courtesy of the Red Star Belgrade supporters.

They enjoyed a 2-0 win over Vojvodina yesterday, but this attempt to humiliate the away fans is outstanding:

So tonight Red Star Belgrade fans planted a speaker next to Vojvodina’s section of Marakana…and continuously played the Looney Tunes theme song over the top of them. The results are fantastic pic.twitter.com/YGDXPKTvK4 — Charles Ducksbury (@cducksbury) February 22, 2020

Every time they started break into any kind of song they were greeted with the Loony Tunes music to drown them out, and the results were about as funny as you might expect.