Menu

Video: Epic scenes as Red Star fans plant a speaker to play LOONY TUNES music over the away support

Posted by

Every fan will know that any opportunity to get one over on rival fans should be accepted and encouraged.

This example may be one of the best things you will see for a while, and comes courtesy of the Red Star Belgrade supporters.

They enjoyed a 2-0 win over Vojvodina yesterday, but this attempt to humiliate the away fans is outstanding:

Next level shithousery – Red Star Belgrade fans planted a speaker in their away section and continuously played Looney Tunes music over the Vojvodina fans from soccer

Every time they started break into any kind of song they were greeted with the Loony Tunes music to drown them out, and the results were about as funny as you might expect.