Arsenal fans have become accustomed to their best players leaving in recent years, so it’s always a nervy time when a star’s contract starts to run down.

It happened with Alexis Sanchez a couple of seasons ago, and Talksport reported that Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s deal runs out at the end of next season. There should be worry for Arsenal fans, as they also added that talks to extend his deal had stalled.

If he doesn’t sign a new deal then it presents them with a huge dilema, do they cash in and try to replace him or keep him for one more season only to let him go for free?

He was the match-winner today against Everton, and Graeme Souness was unequivocal in stating that keeping him has to be a key priority:

Can Arsenal keep hold of Aubameyang? ? Graeme Souness says it is “imperative” that #AFC don’t lose their star-man! ? pic.twitter.com/yJO0QWP81p — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2020

Arsenal have started to pick up some good results and Champions League qualification is a possibility again, and it could be vital when it comes to persuading Aubameyang to stay at the club.