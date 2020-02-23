Menu

Video: New angle suggestions Bruno Fernandes may have dived for penalty vs Watford

Sometimes the lines can become blurred when trying to determine if something was a foul or not.

We often hear that it shouldn’t be a foul because a player got part of the ball, but that’s not always true. On the flip side, just because there is some contact that doesn’t mean it isn’t a dive either.

The penalty award for Man United today looked fine on first viewing, but this angle does look like Fernandes initiated the contact rather than being fouled:

It’s likely that your opinion may come down to how much you like Man United, you can see why there’s an argument for the decision to go either way, so Watford may feel harshly done by.

