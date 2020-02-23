Menu

Video: STUNNING overhead kick gives Everton the lead at Arsenal

With less than a minute played at the Emirates Stadium, Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired Everton ahead against Arsenal in spectacular style.

The visitors were awarded an early free-kick, and after the ball was floated in, the striker took advantage of some confusion between Gunners centre-backs, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

Though it could’ve been deemed as dangerous play, nothing can take away from the sheer quality of the strike.

Calvert-Lewin didn’t need asking twice to finish with aplomb.

