Video: VAR steps in to award a red card after Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga is brutally clotheslined vs Nimes

At least VAR has stepped in to do it’s job here, but the more you see this foul it’s astonishing that the ref didn’t give a red cad to begin with.

Eduardo Camavinga has established a reputation as one of the best young players in Europe with Marca reporting that Real Madrid are finally ready to turn their interest into a serious offer this Summer.

He’s in the headlines today for less positive reasons, after a Nimes player took him out with what can only be described as a WWE style clothesline:

That is an absolutely shocking red card ? Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga is full-on clotheslined by Anthony Briancon of Nimes! A yellow card was given before VAR stepped in. Wow. pic.twitter.com/1cWDHw7IKI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2020

If anything this is far more brutal than anything you will see in wrestling, but the ref only gave the yellow to begin with.

Eventually the red card was given and Camavinga did carry on, but he was subbed shortly afterwards.