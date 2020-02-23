In a season where Manchester United have, for all intents and purposes, underperformed again, there are still reasons for Red Devils fans to be cheerful.

One of the bright sparks of their 2019/20 campaign, Mason Greenwood, has set another record after his goal against Watford on Sunday afternoon.

The 75th-minute strike was Greenwood’s 11th of the season in all competitions, the most any Premier League teenager has ever scored.

With United always having a core of youth in their squads, the youngster’s emergence has been a real ray of light at Old Trafford.

11 – Mason Greenwood has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, the most of any Premier League teenager. Elementary. pic.twitter.com/VQ3xkHhw10 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2020

Not frightened to take players on with his pace, nor get shots away if given half the chance, in many respects Greenwood is something of a throwback.

Perhaps he may never have got so many chances to show what he’s capable of had Marcus Rashford not been injured, but he’s left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a great headache.

When all of his strikers are fit and firing again, can he afford to keep out a player who seemingly always delivers?

Greenwood has proved beyond doubt that he has what it takes, and the new record only serves to underscore his excellence.