Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reportedly interested in the prospect of a transfer deal for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales international has struggled since leaving Arsenal for Juve this season, but previously showed himself to be a world class performer in the Premier League.

Ramsey could now be a useful addition for United in that problem area of midfield, with upgrades surely still needed on the likes of Andreas Pereira, even if January signing Bruno Fernandes has got off to an impressive start.

According to Tuttosport, as translated by the Daily Express, Ramsey could make his way to Man Utd as part of a deal for Paul Pogba, and the ex-Gunner could no doubt make an ideal replacement for the Frenchman in that position.

The report explains that Woodward is ‘teased’ by the prospect of this exchange, so we take that to mean he quite likes the idea, even if it’s a slightly odd translation.

Ramsey could probably do with returning to England after his challenging time in Italy, though one also has to wonder how tempting it would be for him to make the move to Old Trafford right now given their difficult season and probable lack of Champions League football next term.