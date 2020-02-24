Video: Alen Halilovic shot somehow WRECKS Heerenveen kitchen

Alen Halilovic somehow managed to make a mess in a Heerenveen kitchen with a wayward shot during a game.

Yep, we’re not joking. Watch the video below and see how the Croatian’s effort ends up going through a little hatch behind the goal, knocking over some packets of food…

Halilovic shoots into SC Heerenveen kitchen from open play #heeado pic.twitter.com/cimbba5aVe — Sports News & Views (@SportAficionad0) February 23, 2020

We’ve seen a lot of weird things in football, but this has to be up there!

Halilovic is currently on loan at Eredivisie side Heerenveen from AC Milan, and perhaps if he found the top corner more often than the kitchen counter he’d be seeing a bit more first-team action at the San Siro!