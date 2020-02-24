Arsenal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to Gary Neville’s praise

Gary Neville was waxing lyrical about Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Monday night, and the man himself clearly appreciated his kind words.

The 30-year-old has been in fine form again so far this season, scoring 19 goals in 30 games as he continues to spearhead the Arsenal attack.

SEE MORE: Concern for Arsenal as journalist claims contract talks stall with influential figure

As seen in the video below, Neville was making the point on Monday Night Football that perhaps the Gabon international now deserves to be considered among the top players to have played in the Premier League.

Many would agree with that argument as Aubameyang has been brilliant for Arsenal since he arrived and his goalscoring tally is certainly impressive.

He clearly enjoyed the praise from Neville though as seen in his own tweet below, as he joked that he had also been convinced that he was now a Premier League great too while going on to thank Neville for the kind words sent his way.

While he continues to shine on an individual level, Aubameyang will no doubt be desperate to ensure that Arsenal achieve their objectives this season as they continue to pursue a Champions League qualification spot.

The Gunner sit seven points adrift of Chelsea with 11 games to go, but they’ll hope that their talismanic frontman can continue to fire them up the table after he bagged a brace in their win over Everton at the weekend.

It was in fact the second time on Monday that Neville was making his point, as he told Sky Sports earlier that Aubameyang is ‘everything you would want in a football player’.

Clearly his praise has gone down well…