Arsenal chief Edu scolds Guendouzi over second incident during Dubai winter break

Arsenal technical director Edu is reported to have had a word with young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi about his behaviour in a second incident during the club’s recent winter break trip to Dubai.

Guendouzi was recently axed from Arsenal’s matchday squad for the win over Newcastle, and The Athletic have now provided more information on precisely what went on.

Their report claims the Frenchman was initially reprimanded by manager Mikel Arteta during training, while Edu also warned him about his behaviour when he took his shirt off and waved it around whilst enjoying some local music on an evening out.

The Athletic go on to state, however, that Arsenal still rate Guendouzi highly and think he can have a bright future at the club, with the 20-year-old said to have responded well to his punishment over these incidents.

AFC fans will certainly hope this does not mean the end for Guendouzi at the Emirates Stadium, with the France Under-21 international looking like a big talent and one who could go on to be one of Europe’s finest in the future.

Still, it’s clear he could do with working on his attitude in some areas, and it sounds like the club are on top of things in that respect.