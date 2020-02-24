Menu

Bukayo Saka matches brilliant Cesc Fabregas record for Arsenal

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka has reportedly become the first Gunners teenager since Cesc Fabregas to hit double figures for assists in a single season.

The 18-year-old is enjoying an outstanding breakthrough campaign for Arsenal, looking one of the brightest young talents in the country with his impressive displays at left-back.

This is even more impressive due to the fact that it’s an unfamiliar role for Saka, who played as a winger at youth level, but who has adapted brilliantly to become a useful attacking option from the back.

Attacking full-backs are an important part of the modern game, and Saka is bound to draw comparisons with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold due to his similar ability to create goals.

According to Tom Ede of Opta, Saka is now the first teenager since Fabregas to hit such heights in a season, which is some feat…

Fabregas was a huge player for Arsenal back in the day, and it was clear from a very young age that he was something special.

Saka replicating that kind of ability to create goals speaks volumes of his talent and AFC fans will hope he has a very bright future at the Emirates Stadium.

