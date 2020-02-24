Bukayo Saka matches brilliant Cesc Fabregas record for Arsenal

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka has reportedly become the first Gunners teenager since Cesc Fabregas to hit double figures for assists in a single season.

The 18-year-old is enjoying an outstanding breakthrough campaign for Arsenal, looking one of the brightest young talents in the country with his impressive displays at left-back.

This is even more impressive due to the fact that it’s an unfamiliar role for Saka, who played as a winger at youth level, but who has adapted brilliantly to become a useful attacking option from the back.

Attacking full-backs are an important part of the modern game, and Saka is bound to draw comparisons with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold due to his similar ability to create goals.

According to Tom Ede of Opta, Saka is now the first teenager since Fabregas to hit such heights in a season, which is some feat…

Bukayo Saka is the first teenager to reach double figures for assists in a single season with Arsenal since Cesc Fabregas in 2006-07 — Tom Ede (@TomEde1) February 23, 2020

Fabregas was a huge player for Arsenal back in the day, and it was clear from a very young age that he was something special.

Saka replicating that kind of ability to create goals speaks volumes of his talent and AFC fans will hope he has a very bright future at the Emirates Stadium.