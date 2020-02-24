Liverpool’s talent scout Andy O’Brien has reportedly been keeping a close eye on talented young defender Ben White this season.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Leeds United from Brighton, and is making the most of his chance to play regularly and impress at Championship level.

According to The Athletic, White’s form is expected to have Premier League clubs interested when it comes to resolving his future this summer, with Liverpool mentioned as one of those monitoring him.

The Reds have done some fine recruitment in recent times, with low-cost signings like Andrew Robertson among their most successful buys, even if everyone tends to remember the big money splashed out on the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

White could end up being another similar kind of signing, and there’s no doubt Liverpool would benefit from more depth at the back.

Both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have shone alongside Van Dijk in recent times, but have also had their problems with injuries.

The arrival of White could ease the pressure on the pair and give Jurgen Klopp more options to rotate at the back.