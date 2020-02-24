Chelsea could reportedly be facing some injury worries ahead of their big Champions League game against Bayern Munich tomorrow night.

The Blues host Bayern at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening and will want to be able to put as strong a team as possible out in a competition that could be important for them this season.

However, according to Vaishali Bhardwaj on Twitter, N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi all missed training ahead of the game.

An update: I can confirm Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi didn't train today at Cobham although Tammy Abraham did. Mateo Kovacic is the Chelsea player who will go to Stamford Bridge soon to speak to the media alongside Frank Lampard. #CFC #UCL — Vaishali Bhardwaj (@VaiBhardwaj) February 24, 2020

This could give manager Frank Lampard a real headache in terms of his team selection, with Kante a particularly important and experienced player who could make all the difference in a big game at this level.

Chelsea have long seemed to relish the Champions League, and of course won it against all the odds back in the 2011/12 season.

It remains to be seen if this generation at CFC can repeat that trick, but with a top four place not looking guaranteed, they could really do with a good run in this season’s Champions League as it may represent their best chance of a trophy and of securing their place in the competition next year.