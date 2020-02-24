Arsenal have been given cause for concern as journalist Nicolo Schira has suggested that talks over a contract renewal have stalled with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 30-year-old has been crucial again so far this season, scoring 19 goals in 30 games and leading the way for the Gunners both domestically and in Europe.

In turn, they can ill-afford to lose him, but with his current contract set to expire in 2021, there is seemingly growing concern over the ability of the two parties to reach an agreement on an extension.

Arsenal have been in this position a number of times in recent years where their top stars have entered the last year of their respective deals, thus leading to difficult and unpopular decisions over who has left with Aaron Ramsey being the prime example.

With that in mind, they’ll surely be desperate to avoid that being repeated on this occasion, but it could be heading towards a stalemate in talks with Aubameyang for the time being.

As per Nicolo Schira’s tweet below, he has suggested that talks have stalled, and now Aubameyang could leave Arsenal this summer with Inter said to be a possible destination as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez if he joins Barcelona.

It remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for that to happen, but the mere fact that speculation is building over an Aubameyang exit will be a major concern for Arsenal fans who will be desperate to avoid seeing their star striker leave at all.

That said, if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, that could raise serious doubts over the Gabon international’s desire to stay at the Emirates.