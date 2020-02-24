Liverpool have named their starting line-up for their clash with West Ham Utd on Monday night as they look to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Merseyside giants can go back to being 22 points clear with a win, while that would also make it 27 games unbeaten this season as they continue to close in on the title.

It has been a relentless push to topple Manchester City this season, and so given that they’ve won 25 of their 26 games so far this year, it will take something special from West Ham to deny them at home.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, Jurgen Klopp has named a strong starting line-up as expected, with the club site confirming that there is just one change to the XI from last time out as Naby Keita comes in for the injured Jordan Henderson.

It’s added that James Milner has been left out as a precaution after picking up a muscle strain, and so Klopp will be hoping that his influential midfield duo can be available at the weekend to face Watford, or perhaps Chelsea in their FA Cup fifth round clash next Tuesday.

Time will tell if he gets positive news, but for now the focus is on the Hammers and getting another three points with Virgil van Dijk handed the captain’s armband in the absence of Henderson for this one.

With preferred attacking trident Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah leading the charge, it remains to be seen if West Ham can deny Liverpool yet another win as they continue their march towards ending their title drought.