Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has singled out Arsenal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for special praise after his latest match-winning performance.

The 30-year-old scored twice as the Gunners saw off Everton at the Emirates on Sunday in a 3-2 win, as he continues to lead by example on the pitch.

That’s now 19 goals in 30 games so far this season for the Gabon international, while his overall tally for Arsenal now reads 60 goals in just 95 outings.

In turn, the consistent nature of his goals and his overall influence for the Gunners has made him one of the star players in the Premier League, and Neville believes that he deserves more credit and to be put in the same bracket as the other top individuals in England.

“I think it’s getting to the point now where you could argue that he is the top goalscorer in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He’s one of the best players we’ve got in the Premier League, but for some reason he doesn’t quite get the credit and the plaudits that others get. I don’t know why that is, but I think now’s the time for us all to start recognising the quality and the brilliance of this player.

“He fights for the team, he’s always there, and for me, he’s everything you would want in a football player.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt argue such recognition is well overdue, and they’ll be hoping that Aubameyang can continue to be their talisman between now and the end of the season as they desperately scrap to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish.

From his goals to his general threat and leadership as captain, Aubameyang has established himself as a fundamental figure at the Emirates. That said, if there is further failure to qualify for the Champions League next season, it could perhaps start to raise concerning question marks over his future in north London.

With 11 games to go this season, Arsenal sit in ninth place and seven points adrift of Chelsea in fourth spot. Time will tell if they can cut into that deficit, but Aubameyang will undoubtedly be pivotal to their chances of doing so as Neville rightly praises him for his impact thus far.