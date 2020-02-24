Bradford City have confirmed that they’ve cut ties with Tyrell Robinson after he was charged with child sex offences.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Arsenal and stopped off at West Bromwich Albion on his way to joining Bradford in 2017.

The Sun note that he was arrested in August 2018 and has now been charged with “sexual activity with a child” in an alleged incident in 2018, as well as charges relating to indecent images.

In an official statement, Bradford noted: “Bradford City Football Club has parted company with Tyrell Robinson.

“This comes after West Yorkshire Police confirmed charges had been brought against Robinson, following his arrest in August 2018.

“Robinson has been dismissed from the remainder of his contract on grounds of committing gross misconduct.

“The club will be making no further comment on the matter.”

If found guilty of the offences, it remains to be seen what the punishment handed out to Robinson will be, while the allegations at this stage are arguably enough to end his football career and leave his reputation in tatters as he’ll rightly face the consequences if the allegations are true and charges are accurate.