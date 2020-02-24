‘He’s a proven goalscorer, a goal machine’ – Van Persie urges Man Utd to swoop for attacking ace

Former Man Utd star Robin van Persie has offered his advice to his old club to make a move for Edinson Cavani this summer to bolster their attack.

Goals have been a problem for the Red Devils so far this season, as they’ve scored 41 in 27 league games thus far, giving them the lowest tally of the top six sides in the standings.

SEE MORE: Man Utd will have to splash out whopping £83m to land classy goalscorer

With Marcus Rashford’s injury blow further exposing their lack of quality and depth in that department, it’s likely that they will move to address the problem this summer.

As noted in his comments below, Van Persie has no doubt that Cavani would be the most sensible option for Man Utd to ensure that they have a player capable of making an immediate impact next season.

“Edinson Cavani. I would definitely go for Cavani; he’s very fit, he’s a proven goalscorer, a goal machine, he has proven it at Napoli, PSG and Uruguay,” he told SportBible.