‘He’s a proven goalscorer, a goal machine’ – Van Persie urges Man Utd to swoop for attacking ace

Former Man Utd star Robin van Persie has offered his advice to his old club to make a move for Edinson Cavani this summer to bolster their attack.
Goals have been a problem for the Red Devils so far this season, as they’ve scored 41 in 27 league games thus far, giving them the lowest tally of the top six sides in the standings.
With Marcus Rashford’s injury blow further exposing their lack of quality and depth in that department, it’s likely that they will move to address the problem this summer.
As noted in his comments below, Van Persie has no doubt that Cavani would be the most sensible option for Man Utd to ensure that they have a player capable of making an immediate impact next season.
“Edinson Cavani. I would definitely go for Cavani; he’s very fit, he’s a proven goalscorer, a goal machine, he has proven it at Napoli, PSG and Uruguay,” he told SportBible.
“With him, if he starts, he will get you 25 goals a season. I’ve watched him play, I’ve played against him, he is like a proper goalscorer. He lives by scoring goals so I’d go for him.”
Cavani may now be 33 years of age, but he’s now bagged 353 goals in 582 games in his club career and he has proven himself at the top level for both club and country on a consistent basis.
His attributes would arguably give him a good chance of being a success in England too, while his experience and leadership to help the likes of Rashford, Anthony Martial and the other youngsters in the squad would be hugely beneficial for United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
In turn, it seems like sound advice from Van Persie, but time will tell if Man Utd listen to it and have the same intentions this summer to solve a key issue in their squad as they continue to try and compete on multiple fronts and win major trophies.
It also just so happens that Cavani is available on a free transfer this summer, as his current contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season, and so snapping him up on a free transfer could be sensible business too.