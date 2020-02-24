Jamie Carragher hilariously trolls Gary Neville as Liverpool take another step towards title

Liverpool sealed a 3-2 win over West Ham in a thriller at Anfield on Monday night, and Jamie Carragher took the opportunity to take a pop at fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

The Merseyside giants are back to having a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, and they’re now just four wins away from ending their title drought.

Carragher is seemingly going to enjoy every second of it too, as evidenced in his tweet below as he took a hilarious dig at Neville with his new profile pic after the former Man Utd star jokingly posted a video suggesting that Liverpool were bottling it as they fell behind.

It went down a treat with his followers based on the response it got, and there will no doubt be more banter in the coming weeks between the pair as Liverpool close in on the Premier League title as they continue their relentless push and unbeaten run.

They had their moments of luck against West Ham, namely a big howler from Lukasz Fabianski for their second, but the way in which they are rattling off the wins is hugely impressive as it’s just a matter of weeks before they officially topple Manchester City.