Some Manchester United fans have noticed Bruno Fernandes is already ahead of Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil on assists in the Premier League this season, as well as level on goals.

This is some achievement by the Red Devils new-boy, who has really impressed since his January transfer window switch from Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes has managed his tally of two assists in just three league matches, whereas Ozil has only one assist to his name in 17 games for the Gunners this season. Both have one goal each in the league.

The former Germany international was widely regarded as one of the best creative midfielders in the game at his peak, though in fairness that was some time ago.

Ozil remains a key player for Arsenal and has improved since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager, but he’s probably not in the same league as Fernandes seems to be right now.

United fans are enjoying this opportunity to troll Gooners on Twitter, who are often very vocal in their support of Ozil.

Here are some of the tweets that have been doing the rounds today…

Bruno exposing frauds lol pic.twitter.com/NKwm1EaKmt — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 24, 2020

Bruno Fernandes (2 assists, 1 goal) has now been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than Mesut Özil (1 goal, 1 assist). Bruno has played 3 matches. Ozil has played 17 matches. pic.twitter.com/06jpW3VZsO — The Manutd Stand (@WeManUtd) February 23, 2020

Bruno more assists than a certain #10 at Arsenal & he’s only played 3 games ? — Tom (@CynicalLive) February 23, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is what OzilThings thinks Ozil is. — Naldo (@NaldoUtd) February 23, 2020

So Bruno Fernandes has more pl assists than Ozil this season…? — #B (@buez_d2r) February 23, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAH, Fernandes did more in one half than Ozil did in the last 2 years. — OLE OUT (@Miki_Hams) February 23, 2020