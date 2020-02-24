Manchester United fans have been warned they need to get off Anthony Martial’s back after his fine recent form in front of goal.

The France international has long been considered a top young talent at Old Trafford, but he’s often struggled to maintain his highest levels on a consistent basis.

Still, he’s at the stage of his career now where he needs to be delivering week in, week out, and Man Utd fans are known for their high expectations.

In fairness to Martial, it seems like he’s starting to perform at his best more often, with three goals in his last three games, including an important opener in an impressive away win over Chelsea, and a beauty in Sunday’s comfortable victory over Watford.

This has earned the 24-year-old a place in Garth Crooks’ Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport, with the pundit explaining that he feels United fans need to go easier on him.

He said: “I was tempted to put (Mason) Greenwood into my TOTW, but Martial scored a brilliant headed goal against Chelsea in midweek and produced a sensational chip to beat goalkeeper Ben Foster when the chance appeared to have gone against Watford.

“Make no mistake, Martial seems to have taken over from former striker Romelu Lukaku as United’s whipping boy. The France forward may be slightly temperamental, but he can play.

“If United fans want to get the best out of him, their boo-boys need to treat him with care.”

It certainly seems like Martial is one of those players who needs to feel loved in order to do well, and fans could perhaps do with bearing that in mind if they want to see him fulfil his potential.